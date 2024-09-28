SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF) Short Interest Update

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 313,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 570.0 days.
SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Price Performance
SINOPEC Engineering (Group) stock remained flat at $0.67 during trading hours on Friday. SINOPEC Engineering has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.
About SINOPEC Engineering (Group)
See Also
