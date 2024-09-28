Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Sky Harbour Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $759.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYH. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

