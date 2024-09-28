Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Sky Harbour Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Sky Harbour Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $759.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.86.
Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group
Sky Harbour Group Company Profile
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
