Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sky Harbour Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKYH opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.86. Sky Harbour Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

