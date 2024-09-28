Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,900 shares, an increase of 502.8% from the August 31st total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 18.85% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFL remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,950. Smart for Life has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $9,790.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

