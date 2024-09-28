Sony Group Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, September 30th (NYSE:SONY)

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.90. Sony Group has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sony Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sony Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Sony Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 284,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

