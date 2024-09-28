Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given a C$46.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$46.00 target price on Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$44.63.

Spin Master Price Performance

TSE TOY opened at C$31.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$27.52 and a 12 month high of C$37.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of C$563.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$583.31 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total transaction of C$787,235.93. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total transaction of C$62,187.19. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total value of C$787,235.93. Insiders have sold a total of 33,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,920 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Featured Stories

