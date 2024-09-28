Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $10.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $125.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day moving average is $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $98.25 and a 1-year high of $151.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Steel Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

