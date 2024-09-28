Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

SF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $94.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

