StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Stock Down 9.8 %
22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
