StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.1 %

ESGR stock opened at $321.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $229.57 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.02.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enstar Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,397,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.