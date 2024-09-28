StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Stock Down 0.1 %
ESGR stock opened at $321.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $229.57 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.02.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
