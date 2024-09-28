StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.