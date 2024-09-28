StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.
About NortonLifeLock
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.