StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 million, a P/E ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 1.73. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

