StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 million, a P/E ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 1.73. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
