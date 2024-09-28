StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRX Gold

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSE TRX opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of TRX Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.