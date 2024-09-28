Strategic Equity Capital (SEC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on November 13th

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SEC stock opened at GBX 348 ($4.66) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 364.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.23 and a beta of 0.73. Strategic Equity Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 290 ($3.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 379 ($5.07).

Get Strategic Equity Capital alerts:

About Strategic Equity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Equity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Equity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.