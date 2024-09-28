Strategic Equity Capital (SEC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on November 13th

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Strategic Equity Capital Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SEC stock opened at GBX 348 ($4.66) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 364.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.23 and a beta of 0.73. Strategic Equity Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 290 ($3.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 379 ($5.07).
About Strategic Equity Capital
