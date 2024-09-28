Strive Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STXM) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Strive Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STXM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0807 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Strive Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

STXM opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.34. Strive Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $26.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93.

Strive Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector in the U.S. equity market as determined by Bloomberg. Under normal circumstances, substantially all, but at least 80%, of the fund’s total assets will be invested in mid-capitalization companies.

