Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a growth of 206.0% from the August 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Subaru were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Stock Performance

Shares of Subaru stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 89,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,317. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

