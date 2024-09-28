Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a growth of 206.0% from the August 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Subaru were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Subaru Stock Performance
Shares of Subaru stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 89,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,317. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
