TD Cowen Increases Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $40.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.

Shares of KDP opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

