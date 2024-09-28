TD Cowen Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $320.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MNDY. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.84.

Get monday.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Stock Down 0.4 %

MNDY stock opened at $271.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.02. monday.com has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $285.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 715.71, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in monday.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,781,000 after buying an additional 31,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,299,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in monday.com by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,573,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,665,000 after acquiring an additional 84,182 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.