Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) versus Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Critical Survey

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) and Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and Technip Energies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Technip Energies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Helix Energy Solutions Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Helix Energy Solutions Group is more favorable than Technip Energies.

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Technip Energies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group $1.39 billion 1.18 -$10.84 million ($0.21) -51.43 Technip Energies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Technip Energies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Profitability

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Technip Energies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group -0.49% 4.35% 2.56% Technip Energies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats Technip Energies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments. It engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. The company also provides well intervention, intervention engineering, and production enhancement services; coiled tubing operations; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and related support services. In addition, it offers reclamation and remediation services; well plug and abandonment services; pipeline, cable and umbilical abandonment services; and site inspections. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services; and fast response system, as well as site clearance and subsea support services. Further, it provides offshore oilfield decommissioning and reclamation, project management, engineered solutions, intervention, maintenance, repair, heavy lift, and commercial diving services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, renewable energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services. It is involved in the engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, and transport and installation of various energy projects. The company also engages in the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, ethylene, hydrogen, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. In addition, it develops, designs, commercializes, and integrates a range of technologies in gas monetization, refining, petrochemicals and fertilizers, hydrogen, and sustainable chemistry; provides land and marine-based loading and transfer systems services to the oil and gas, petrochemical, chemical, and decarbonization industries; and offers a range of project management consulting services to the energy industry. Further, the company offers robotics, visual intelligence, and surveillance solutions, as well NDT services; operations and maintenance consulting. Additionally, it provides Capture.Now, a set of decarbonization solutions; Canopy, an integrated suite of post-combustion carbon capture solutions; heat transfer technologies and products; INO15, a floating offshore wind solutions; SnapLNG, an electrified low-carbon LNG solution, as well as advisory and digital services. Technip Energies N.V. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

