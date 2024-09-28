Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.40.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
