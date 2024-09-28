Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TECK.B

Teck Resources Stock Performance

About Teck Resources

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$70.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.42. The company has a market cap of C$36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$47.47 and a one year high of C$74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48.

(Get Free Report

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.