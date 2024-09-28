Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Telstra Group Price Performance

TLGPY stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Telstra Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $13.90.

Telstra Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.2778 dividend. This is a positive change from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

