Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBNK

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.