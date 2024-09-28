Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the August 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.9 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TGSNF opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.