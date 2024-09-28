Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the August 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.9 days.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TGSNF opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
