TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 231,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TH International Price Performance

THCH stock remained flat at $0.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,832. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. TH International has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Get TH International alerts:

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.