The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCKT
The Hackett Group Price Performance
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.16 million. Analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
The Hackett Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 167,453 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,799,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 144,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Hackett Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.