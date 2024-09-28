The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $717.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.16 million. Analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 167,453 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,799,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 144,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

