Thomas D. Logan Sells 7,500 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $78,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,857.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas D. Logan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $82,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $81,525.00.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MIR opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after buying an additional 1,071,810 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,933,000 after acquiring an additional 474,414 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on MIR

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.