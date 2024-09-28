Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Short Interest Update

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TYGO shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tigo Energy from $4.80 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Tigo Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ TYGO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 22,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Tigo Energy has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tigo Energy will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

