Tim S.A. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TIMB)

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
TIM has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TIM to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.
TIM Stock Performance
TIM stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. TIM has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $24.80 in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TIM
About TIM
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TIM
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.