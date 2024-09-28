Tim S.A. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TIMB)

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

TIM has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TIM to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

TIM Stock Performance

TIM stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. TIM has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that TIM will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $24.80 in a report on Friday, September 20th.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Articles

