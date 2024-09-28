Timothy A. Springer Buys 50,000 Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Stock

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,796,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,422,738.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TECX stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $450.74 million, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($1.85). On average, equities analysts expect that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth about $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,099,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tectonic Therapeutic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

