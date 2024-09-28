Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Up 70.0% in September

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Electron Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $90.49 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $63.84 and a 12-month high of $134.91. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.81.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

