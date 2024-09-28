Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Up 108.3% in September

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CANN remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,734. Trees has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Trees had a negative return on equity of 615.40% and a negative net margin of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.
Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.
