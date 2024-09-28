Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Up 108.3% in September

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trees Price Performance

Shares of CANN remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,734. Trees has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Trees had a negative return on equity of 615.40% and a negative net margin of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

About Trees

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

