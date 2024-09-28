Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Head to Head Survey

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Free Report) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trevali Mining and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevali Mining and Jaguar Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.00 $26.02 million ($0.15) N/A Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 2.91 -$150,000.00 $0.50 7.82

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Trevali Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41% Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80%

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Trevali Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

