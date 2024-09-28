trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $127.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.25 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 41.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

