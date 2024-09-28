Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vail Resorts Stock Down 3.9 %
MTN traded down $7.34 on Friday, hitting $180.61. 1,538,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average is $191.96. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $242.47.
Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
