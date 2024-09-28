Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 3.9 %

MTN traded down $7.34 on Friday, hitting $180.61. 1,538,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average is $191.96. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $242.47.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MTN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.75.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

