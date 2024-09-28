Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in September

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Valeo Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of VLEEY opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Valeo has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

