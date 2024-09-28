Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in September

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Valeo Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of VLEEY opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Valeo has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.78.
About Valeo
