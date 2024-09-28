VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ESPO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,999. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.