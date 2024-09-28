Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0899 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VGSR opened at $11.08 on Friday. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $422.92 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile
