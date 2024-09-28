Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0899 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSR opened at $11.08 on Friday. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $422.92 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.