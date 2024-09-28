Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Reiterated by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt restated their neutral rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.22.

V stock opened at $275.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $503.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.35. Visa has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

