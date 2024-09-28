Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $89.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.96.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,317,999 shares of company stock valued at $956,341,379. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

