Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) PT Lowered to $46.00

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:WOR opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. Worthington Enterprises has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,329,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $19,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after buying an additional 242,833 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 43.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after buying an additional 172,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

