Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $15.82 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.24. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

