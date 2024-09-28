Yousef Rehman Sells 71,419 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$716,332.57.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$10.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.03.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of C$386.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.8612132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts lowered Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CG

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.