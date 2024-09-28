Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Down 43.8% in September

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Down 0.1 %

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.5998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%.

