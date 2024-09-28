ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.
ZTE Price Performance
Shares of ZTCOF opened at $2.41 on Friday. ZTE has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.
ZTE Company Profile
