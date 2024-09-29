ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Separately, Laidlaw assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABVX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter worth $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter worth about $5,411,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABVX stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

