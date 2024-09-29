Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Able View Global Stock Performance

ABLV stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Able View Global has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Able View Global Company Profile

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment.

