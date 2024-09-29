Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Able View Global Stock Performance
ABLV stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Able View Global has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.
Able View Global Company Profile
