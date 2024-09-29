Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.550-12.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.8 billion-$68.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.7 billion. Accenture also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accenture Stock Down 1.7 %

Accenture stock opened at $349.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Wedbush lowered their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $329.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $364.64.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

