Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Sells $13,039,500.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $515.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $228.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $545.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.22. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

