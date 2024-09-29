Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$11.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) received a C$11.50 price target from research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cormark upgraded Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.38.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$100.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.50 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.4695513 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20. Also, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.58 per share, with a total value of C$191,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,435 shares of company stock valued at $658,321. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

