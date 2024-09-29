Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advent Technologies stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 355,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Advent Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADN opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.15. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($10.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.25% and a negative net margin of 1,469.38%.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

